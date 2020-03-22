Arion (ARION) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Arion has a market capitalization of $13,019.76 and approximately $1.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.02666535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00192133 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00041098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 12,100,540 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

