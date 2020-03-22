Arionum (ARO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $50,569.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market capitalization of $46,340.57 and $50,569.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,824.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.02111513 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.28 or 0.03490062 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00609720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017211 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00656517 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00079258 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00506909 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017143 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

