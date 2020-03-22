ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

ARKAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered shares of ARKEMA/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised ARKEMA/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $59.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $108.19.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

