Arqma Market Cap Reaches $8,091.58 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Arqma has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a market cap of $8,091.58 and approximately $7.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,881.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.02105556 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $205.61 or 0.03495974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00610568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00658778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00078664 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00025877 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00513651 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017065 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,139,157 coins and its circulating supply is 4,094,613 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

