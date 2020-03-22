Arqma Market Capitalization Reaches $8,315.19 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $8,315.19 and $11.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,231.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.85 or 0.02131917 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.22 or 0.03550059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00615314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00663205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00079903 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00025540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00530765 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016077 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma's total supply is 10,130,888 coins and its circulating supply is 4,086,344 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Arqma's official website is arqma.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

