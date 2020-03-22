Artfinity (AT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Million

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artfinity has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal and CHAOEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.04391373 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00069393 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038192 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016842 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00013006 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Artfinity Profile

AT is a token. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,221,219 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange. Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art.

Buying and Selling Artfinity

Artfinity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artfinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

