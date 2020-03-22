Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJG opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a twelve month low of $65.09 and a twelve month high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

