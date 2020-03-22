Artis Turba (ARTIS) One Day Volume Hits $2,997.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $131,136.87 and $2,997.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,130,008 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

