Asian Fintech Trading Up 17% Over Last 7 Days (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.30 million and $27,702.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.69 or 0.02709508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00190219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00033955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

