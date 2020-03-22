ASOS plc (LON:ASC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASOS plc (LON:ASC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,450.77 ($45.39).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASOS to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, March 6th.

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 1,185 ($15.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 2,033 ($26.74) and a one year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,873.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,974.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.91 million and a PE ratio of 40.31.

In other news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, with a total value of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, with a total value of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.