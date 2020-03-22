Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,278 Shares of PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.22% of PS Business Parks worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSB. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 1.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PS Business Parks by 600.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSB opened at $110.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks Inc has a 1 year low of $105.05 and a 1 year high of $192.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 61.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

