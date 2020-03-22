Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 18,434 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5,112.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 725.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,365,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,153,000 after acquiring an additional 52,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day moving average is $41.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

