Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,755 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Gartner worth $9,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IT. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins bought 1,725 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.50 per share, for a total transaction of $216,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,053 shares in the company, valued at $5,152,151.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $83.24 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $171.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gartner from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from to and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.