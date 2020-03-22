Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,390 Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of National Health Investors worth $10,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,636,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 168,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,729,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 458.7% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,328.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Kevin Carlton Pascoe sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $275,574.08. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 30,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.46. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $1.1025 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

