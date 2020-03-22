Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 76,000 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.49% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REET. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 51,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 670,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 625,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $28.90.

