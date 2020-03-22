Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 991,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,914,000 after buying an additional 301,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $158,440,000 after buying an additional 131,268 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,229,000 after buying an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $226,743.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,453. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $75.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.46 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

