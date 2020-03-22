Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,780 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.23% of Equity Commonwealth worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 167.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQC. ValuEngine lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

NYSE EQC opened at $29.48 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 75.91, a quick ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $32.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.