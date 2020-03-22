Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 497,071 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,071 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 287,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 402,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 242.2% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 301,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 213,592 shares during the period.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.