Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,439 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems worth $9,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $2,372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after buying an additional 15,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $119.33 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.28 and a one year high of $141.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $843,708.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

