Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $10.92 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $65.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

