Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $8.55 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity National Financial worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 469.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 199,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 164,302 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $350,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 43,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 120,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $22.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

