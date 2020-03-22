Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.09 Million Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFG. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power INC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,876,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,205,000 after buying an additional 241,394 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,027,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,537,000 after buying an additional 225,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter worth $8,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

