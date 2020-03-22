Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Varian Medical Systems worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,280,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.6% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 33,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 44,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Varian Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.31 and a 12 month high of $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total value of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $231,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $475,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,595 shares of company stock worth $6,533,833 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

