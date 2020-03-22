Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,764 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Fortinet worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,750,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,965,000 after buying an additional 1,506,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 719.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,672,000 after buying an additional 630,497 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fortinet by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $207,486,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,560,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,609,000 after buying an additional 489,942 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Fortinet by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,471,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,144,000 after buying an additional 405,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $84.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.08. Fortinet Inc has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $121.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 26,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $2,845,109.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,061,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.90, for a total transaction of $89,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,346 shares in the company, valued at $8,958,639.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,580 shares of company stock worth $4,252,104 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

