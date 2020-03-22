Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

BHGE stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.