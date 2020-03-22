Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,520 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $8,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 157,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,169,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,994,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 43.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Julie R. Taylor sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $1,529,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,360.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 7,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $773,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,352,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,858 shares of company stock worth $2,780,067. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $90.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.81 and a 52-week high of $136.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day moving average is $121.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.23). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 45.83%. The company had revenue of $969.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

BR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.20.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

