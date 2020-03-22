Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of AES worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,515,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 254,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AES by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Lisa Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Also, CEO Andres Gluski purchased 9,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,523 shares of company stock worth $314,248 over the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $11.87 on Friday. AES Corp has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

