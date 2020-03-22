Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.32% of Agree Realty worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $52.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $45.23 and a 52 week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.57.

In related news, Director Simon Leopold acquired 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,521.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

