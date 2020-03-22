Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.36% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 68,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 158,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. The firm had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDM. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.