Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,268 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $10,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 91,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 35,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

