Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,483 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,888,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,456,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,047,000 after buying an additional 74,806 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RF opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

