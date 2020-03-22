Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Waters worth $8,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 84,104 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Waters by 1,104.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $173.46 on Friday. Waters Co. has a one year low of $161.01 and a one year high of $255.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.13.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

