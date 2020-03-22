Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,055,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 79,489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.98, for a total transaction of $501,044.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 259,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,660.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 52.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

