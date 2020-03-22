Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,604 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Dover worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dover from $125.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.88.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,633,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.22. Dover Corp has a one year low of $65.90 and a one year high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

