Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,860 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 919,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,652,000 after acquiring an additional 388,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 390,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 196,988 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 740,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,657,000 after acquiring an additional 111,861 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

