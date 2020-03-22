Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,916 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ball were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,069,000 after purchasing an additional 754,628 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,463,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,687,000 after purchasing an additional 524,374 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 643,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 333,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ball from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.64.

In related news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 17,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,281,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 452,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,336,106.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 502,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,654,786.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

BLL stock opened at $54.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.34.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

