Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,060 Shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,930 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of NetApp worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTAP. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 642 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Standpoint Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.26.

NTAP opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.86 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.