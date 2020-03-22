Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,802,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 842,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.89% of Assured Guaranty worth $88,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,514,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,267,000 after purchasing an additional 606,934 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,113,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,977,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,986,000 after buying an additional 201,966 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,591,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,047,000 after buying an additional 138,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 488,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after buying an additional 98,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

In other news, Director Francisco L. Borges purchased 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,791.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 6,930 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 525,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,141 shares of company stock worth $967,140. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.