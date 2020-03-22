ATBCoin (ATB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $30,796.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 22nd. ATBCoin has a total market capitalization of $37,229.86 and $30,796.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Exrates.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,263.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $221.20 or 0.03531491 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00698475 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018842 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000590 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About ATBCoin

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ATBCoin is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.