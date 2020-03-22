ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Tops $0.0033

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. ATC Coin has a market cap of $1.26 million and $40,224.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00608388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00017221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008806 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,482,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial.

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

