Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Shares Purchased by Perceptive Advisors LLC

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,532,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 797,222 shares during the period. Athenex accounts for about 2.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 14.13% of Athenex worth $176,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Athenex in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Athenex by 694.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Athenex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

ATNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NASDAQ:ATNX traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,478. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.23. Athenex Inc has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $21.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 86.32% and a negative net margin of 122.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Athenex Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benson Kwan Hung Tsang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rudolf Kwan purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 674,302 shares of company stock worth $9,436,611. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

