Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Athersys an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of ATHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,977,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,344. The company has a market capitalization of $303.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31. Athersys has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $2.28.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Athersys had a negative net margin of 458.03% and a negative return on equity of 148.22%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Athersys by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Athersys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

