ATLANT Price Hits $0.0115 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. ATLANT has a total market capitalization of $620,977.34 and approximately $96.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000194 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ATLANT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT’s launch date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

