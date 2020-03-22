Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 13.1% Higher Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Atlas Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Gate.io. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $317,774.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.88 or 0.02710937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00192203 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00034510 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,065,703 tokens. The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp.

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

Atlas Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atlas Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

