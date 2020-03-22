ATN Market Capitalization Tops $512,543.72 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, RightBTC, Allcoin and Hotbit. ATN has a market cap of $512,543.72 and approximately $7,684.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ATN has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.90 or 0.02727129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00189807 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00035915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034171 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About ATN

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. ATN’s official website is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Hotbit, RightBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

