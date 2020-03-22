Atonomi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $25.00 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last week, Atonomi has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. Atonomi has a market capitalization of $71,776.08 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00054042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000609 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $261.89 or 0.04381845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00068940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00012935 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

ATMI is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official website is atonomi.io. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

