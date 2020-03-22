Atonomi Market Capitalization Achieves $71,776.08 (ATMI)

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Atonomi has a total market cap of $71,776.08 and approximately $25.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, LATOKEN, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000613 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.04298256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00068649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00038665 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016374 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012822 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003780 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atonomi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atonomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

