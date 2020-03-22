Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCEL. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get Atreca alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Cavet sold 6,919 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $103,093.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,187.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of Atreca stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $294,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,019 shares of company stock worth $836,737 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.99.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.