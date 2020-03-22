Auctus (AUC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 45.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, Auctus has traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Auctus token can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and IDEX. Auctus has a market capitalization of $378,589.16 and $41.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.02701970 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00191259 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00035900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00034046 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,536,915 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

