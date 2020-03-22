Auroracoin Hits Market Cap of $899,290.89 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 30% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Auroracoin has a market capitalization of $899,290.89 and approximately $285.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 34.4% against the US dollar. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, ISX and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00033232 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00094632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,952.35 or 1.00131192 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00078008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000910 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About Auroracoin

Auroracoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Auroracoin is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

Auroracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ISX, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auroracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auroracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

